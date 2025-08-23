Arsenal 5-0 Leeds: Viktor Gyokeres on target but Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard suffer injuries in rampant Gunners win

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice as Arsenal secured a 5-0 thrashing of Leeds which also saw Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka suffer injuries and a dazzling cameo from 15-year-old Max Dowman.

Odegaard and Saka were forced off either side of half-time due to shoulder and hamstring issues, making them doubts for Arsenal's showdown with champions Liverpool next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Saka had earlier slammed home Arsenal's second goal at a buoyant Emirates Stadium, where new £67.5m signing Eberechi Eze was unveiled to a rapturous reception ahead of kick-off.

But it was another academy graduate in Dowman who ended up stealing the show on his debut, tearing into Leeds on the right flank vacated by the injured Saka and winning a late penalty for Gyokeres.

Sweden striker Gyokeres had earlier scored his first goal for Arsenal, latching onto Riccardo Calafiori's ball over the top, cutting inside and finishing at Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri's near post.

That strike came shortly before the second of two goals from Declan Rice corners by defender Jurrien Timber, who opened the scoring with a first-half header before bundling in Arsenal's fourth.

Gyokeres' first goal, after a difficult first half, prompted particularly loud celebrations, but the home fans were given even more cause for excitement by Dowman, who became Arsenal's second-youngest player at 15 years, seven months and 23 days old when he appeared as a substitute for another full debutant, Noni Madueke.

His fearless performance showed why he is rated so highly by his club as he confidently ran at Leeds' defenders and twice got shots off before forcing the foul from Anton Stach for the late penalty, which was slammed home by summer signing Gyokeres.

Arsenal's lethal corners Arsenal scored twice from corners against Leeds, following another goal from a corner against Manchester United on the opening weekend.



The Gunners have now scored 33 corner goals in the Premier League since the start of the 2023/24 season. No other side has scored more than 20 in the same timeframe.

The victory puts Arsenal top of the Premier League following their victory at Old Trafford on the opening weekend but the injuries to Odegaard and Saka, with the Gunners having already lost Kai Havertz, leave Arteta with concerns ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Leeds, meanwhile, remain on three points following their 1-0 win over Everton on Monday, with a Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday to come on Tuesday before next Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle, live on Sky Sports.

Arteta: Dowman brings us joy Mikel Arteta lauded Max Dowman’s impact, saying: "This is what we see every single day in training.



“We just gathered information about how he handles certain situations in terms of training, being in the squad and not being selected afterwards in Manchester, coming on the bench and feeling ready.



"A big compliment to his family as well. I think there is a kid with a level of maturity, stability and hunger that is very difficult to see.



"And obviously to the academy, all the coaches and everybody that has been involved in that journey, because there is a kid here that has zero hesitation.



"He's so convinced that he can go at 15 and deliver that, which I never witnessed in my life. It brings joy, it brings emotion and something else that makes our jobs so great."

Arteta: Odegaard scan, Saka worry

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on the injuries to Odegaard and Saka:

"Those are the negatives of the day. Martin felt something in his shoulder when he landed. We'll have to scan it tomorrow [Sunday] and understand a bit better.

"And Bukayo, while he was running with the ball, carrying the ball, wrestling with the defender, he felt something in his hamstring. I think it's the other one. It's not the same one as the previous injury.

"He felt something while he was sprinting. That's never a good sign. We'll have to wait tomorrow, speak to the doctors as well and understand better what he does. But he's had these injuries before. He knows exactly the feeling of that.

"It's been two weeks and we've already lost Kai, Martin and Bukayo, so it tells you how well equipped you have to be in this league to manage and to maintain the level that we want."

Will Eze be needed at Anfield?

Wearing the No 10 shirt, Eberechi Eze grinned broadly and held his hands together in thanks as he walked onto the pitch to a standing ovation from Arsenal fans ahead of kick-off.

The 27-year-old, a boyhood Arsenal fan snatched away from north London rivals Tottenham, watched on from the director's box following the completion of his £67.5m move from Crystal Palace. But he may be needed immediately.

Arsenal's recruitment this summer has left them with far greater attacking depth. Dowman's emergence adds another thrilling option. But if Odegaard and Saka are to miss Sunday's trip to Anfield along with Havertz, then Eze will be in strong contention to start.

Arteta's post-match comments suggest he will not hesitate to throw him in. "Delighted to have him," he said in his press conference. "The talent is unquestionable. He's done it in this league. The personality, unbelievable."

Gyokeres has lift-off at Arsenal

Following a difficult debut against Manchester United, Gyokeres endured more of the same in the first half of Arsenal's meeting with Leeds. There were heavy touches, a snatched shot inside the box and a general over-eagerness to impress.

But it only took three minutes of the second half for everything to change. Finally given a chance to run in behind by Calafiori's ball over the top, the striker showcased his power and cutting edge, driving inside and sending a low finish past the goalkeeper.

"It's clear that Victor is really dangerous," said Arsenal boss Arteta in his press conference afterwards. "That's his superpower. Let's put him as much as possible in those kind of scenarios, because something will happen."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gyokeres discusses his latest celebration and whether it was a response to his critics

Havertz's injury has added to the onus on Gyokeres' shoulders but this was exactly the response Arsenal needed. Clearly, there is still work to do to provide him with the level of service he requires. As at Old Trafford, his touch count was low against Leeds.

But his first goal altered the trajectory of his performance and Arteta will hope it serves as the lift-off he needs. The impact on his confidence could certainly be seen in the manner in which he dispatched the late penalty won by the brilliant Dowman.

He will need that same confidence at Anfield next weekend. But following a short pre-season, he is sharpening up physically too. "It was important for me to get 90 minutes, get the rhythm and to get to know the team even more," he told Sky Sports. "I felt more comfortable in how we're playing. I think you can see that as well."

Farke: It's not a season-defining game for us

Leeds boss Daniel Farke:

"It's fair to say Arsenal deserved to win this game and with a proper goal difference.

"It's a team in the last few years that was probably the best in Europe. No other team has shown this consistency.

"You wish for this fixture to be after the Champions League. But in their first home game, on the back of an important win at Man Utd and with new signings presented, it's always a difficult game for a newly-promoted side.

"A bit annoying how we conceded the goals. Timber in between my strongest headers.

"For us it's not a season-defining game."

