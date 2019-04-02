Southend appoint Kevin Bond as manager until end of season

Kevin Bond will take charge at Southend until the end of the season

Southend have appointed Kevin Bond as manager until the end of the season after the sacking of Chris Powell last Tuesday.

The club sacked Powell after a run of 11 matches without a win.

Academy coach Ricky Duncan and Under 23's Manager Kevin Maher took charge of Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Shrewsbury.

Bond has six matches to help save the club from relegation to League Two with Southend currently placed 20th in League One, outside of the relegation places only on goal difference.

Bond is most known for his work alongside Harry Redknapp

The 61-year-old last managed an English club 11 years ago - Bournemouth - with his two-year stint ending in 2008 but is most known for his work alongside Harry Redknapp. The pair have worked together on and off since 1998.

Bond's last job with the former West Ham and Tottenham boss came in 2017 at Birmingham, following two spells managing alone at Hong Kong Pegasus.

Southend say they will review his position at the end of the season.