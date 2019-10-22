Sol Campbell appointed Southend manager

Sol Campbell is Southend's new manager

Sol Campbell has been appointed the new manager of Sky Bet League One side Southend United.

The 45-year-old, who saved Macclesfield from relegation to non-league football in his first managerial post last season, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Southend underwent an extensive search for a new manager since Kevin Bond resigned after they suffered six consecutive league defeats at the beginning of the season.

Former Arsenal, Tottenham and England international defender Campbell had been out of managerial work since departing League Two club Macclesfield in August, after guiding them to safety in their final game of last season.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in October Campbell had been interviewed for the vacant managerial role at the Essex club.

Former Crystal Palace, Ipswich and Charlton defender Hermann Hreidarsson and ex-Manchester United striker Andy Cole have joined Campbell's backroom team.

Hreidarsson, who was a team-mate of Campbell's at Portsmouth, is Southend's new assistant coach, while Cole links up with Campbell as a specialist striker coach.

Southend sit 22nd in League One, after 10 defeats, one win and two draws in 13 matches.