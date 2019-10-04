Sol Campbell interviewed for vacant Southend job

Sol Campbell has been interviewed for the vacant Southend United job.

The ex-England, Arsenal and Tottenham defender is among those to have spoken with Shrimpers chairman Ron Martin as he has ramped up efforts to install a successor to Kevin Bond.

Campbell, who left struggling League Two club Macclesfield earlier this season, is understood to have been interviewed last week but has yet to attend a game.

Former Barcelona, Manchester United and Celtic star Henrik Larsson has also been interviewed for the role at the Sky Bet League One club and been seen at Roots Hall.

Chairman Martin is said to have also travelled to Sweden in recent weeks, while ex-Shrimpers defender Adam Barrett has also been linked with the job.

Martin had hoped to make an appointment before this weekend's clash with Gillingham but it is understood that is more likely to take place next week.

Caretaker manager Gary Waddock is therefore expected to be in the dugout for the trip to Priestfield this weekend.