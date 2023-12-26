Luton manager Rob Edwards says police investigating an alleged racist comment towards Carlton Morris during Sheffield United game

Luton manager Rob Edwards says police are looking into an alleged racist comment made by an individual in the Sheffield United end towards Carlton Morris; the Boxing Day match at Bramall Lane was briefly stopped as referee Sam Allison spoke to both managers after Luton made a complaint

Luton striker Carlton Morris alerted the officials to an individual in the Bramall Lane stands

Police are investigating an alleged racist comment made by an individual in the Sheffield United home end towards Luton striker Carlton Morris, says manager Rob Edwards.

Towards the end of Luton's 3-2 win, referee Sam Allison stopped the game in additional time to speak to both sets of managers after Luton and Morris made a complaint.

Morris was seen speaking with fourth official Andy Madley before play resumed.

Asked about the incident after the game, Luton manager Edwards said in his press conference: "It's an alleged racial comment, the police are dealing with that now. They've spoken to Carlton and got his take on it, it's with them now so I've got no more comment on it.

"Carlton's alright. At the time, he seemed pretty angry but he seems fine now."

Luton Town confirmed Morris reported abuse at Bramall Lane, while the Premier League said: "Racism has no place in our game or anywhere in society and we encourage anyone who hears or sees discrimination to report it so action can be taken.

"We will offer our full support to Carlton Morris and Luton Town FC, as well as continuing to work with clubs and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Morris did not reveal what was said by the individual in the front row in the main stand of Bramall Lane.

"The Premier League have been great at telling us protocols and things like that, and I heard something from the crowd in the front row, unfortunately," he said.

"I thought it was best to get it reported straight away, and then go from there."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said in his own press conference: "There was a comment which was made that the referee came over to speak to me and Rob [Edwards] about, from a racial point of view which obviously is not great if found to have been the case.

"It was from the crowd, towards one of their players."

Sky Sports News have contacted Sheffield United and South Yorkshire Police for comment.

The incident came in a game where referee Allison became the Premier League's first Black referee in 15 years, following Uriah Rennie's spell as a top-flight official ending in 2008.