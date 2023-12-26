Sheffield United 2-3 Luton: Quickfire Jack Robinson and Anis Slimane own goals see Blades lose relegation six-pointer

Two own goals from Jack Robinson and Anis Slimane in four minutes saw Sheffield United fall to a crushing 3-2 defeat to Luton in a Premier League relegation six-pointer.

The Blades had been the better side for much of the game and had just taken a 2-1 lead when a double whammy of horrible own goals ultimately enabled the Hatters to claim their second successive league win.

After a contentious Luton corner was awarded, Robinson (77) attempted to nod away Carlton Morris' cross, but instead glanced the ball into his own net.

Slimane (81) then scored the most unlucky of own-goals as Morris' cross into the area came off his leg and past Wes Foderingham.

After finding themselves behind inside 17 minutes following Alfie Doughty's fine goal - his first in the Premier League - Sheffield United had done well to fight back to take the lead. Oli McBurnie (61) equalised before captain Anel Ahmedhodzic (69) deservedly saw them ahead.

But those two heartbreaking moments mean Sheffield United remain bottom of the Premier League table - seven points from safety - while Luton move to within a point of 17th place.

Understandably, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was irritated after the game, saying in his post-match press conference: "I couldn't give a monkeys how they feel, they're professional footballers. It's up to them to get themselves back.

"They're really poor goals. I've been their biggest supporter, but I'm not here to rub their heads. I've been unbelievably complimentary of them, because they deserve that. I'm saying it as it is, as I've always done.

"It's not unlucky, it's poor in terms of approach and attitude. It's poor we didn't get out to stop the cross. Whether it's a combination of goalkeeper or centre-halves that we've not squeezed out of the box, like on Friday night [against Aston Villa]. You don't have that luxury, you're going to get punished - that happened then and tonight.

"It's not unlucky that the equaliser goes in off Jack Robinson's head, it could've gone in off one of their boys. The third one, he just has a ball thrown into the middle of the box. Poor bit of defending and it comes off Anis.

"He'll look at it and say it's unlucky, but it's not. The organisation's poor, and these things will happen in those instances."

Image: Referee Sam Allison took charge of Sheffield United vs Luton - only the second Black referee to ever feature in the Premier League

Allison becomes first Black PL referee in 15 years Sam Allison became the first Black referee to officiate in the Premier League for 15 years on Boxing Day, and only the second ever.



The 42-year-old former firefighter took charge of Sheffield United's fixture with Luton Town - marking the first time a Black man will officiate a match in England's top division since Uriah Rennie in 2008.



It comes after Rebecca Welch made history on December 23 when she became the first woman to referee a Premier League match.



The 40-year-old officiated Fulham's game against Burnley at Craven Cottage, showing three yellow cards.





How Sheffield United were beaten at Bramall Lane

Image: Alfie Doughty celebrates after giving Luton a first-half lead at Sheffield United

Buoyed by their win against Newcastle on Saturday, Luton began the game well, and made it count when they went ahead inside 20 minutes. It was a fine turn of pace from Doughty up against Gustavo Hamer, before squirming his shot through the legs of Foderingham.

But after Hamer's curling free kick was pushed away by Thomas Kaminski on the half an hour, a positive spell for Sheffield United followed, and they should have equalised just before the break. Andre Brooks saw a piledriver blocked behind, before Auston Trusty saw his header ping off the woodwork from the resulting corner. However, they have now failed to score in the first half in 16 of 19 Premier League games this season.

Team news headlines Sheffield United saw the return of captain Anel Ahmedhodzic, who missed the draw with Aston Villa through injury.

Gustavo Hamer, James McAtee and Oli McBurnie also came back into the XI in four changes. Jayden Bogle, Oliver Norwood, Yasser Larouci and Anis Ben Slimane all dropped out.

Issa Kabore dropped out of the squad in one Luton change. He was replaced by Ryan Giles.

Chris Wilder switched his side of a 5-3-2 at half-time, and they continued to rack up the chances after the break.

And the first time the Hatters were caught out of shape, Sheffield United punished them. James McAtee powered into the box, with Albert Sambi Lokonga making the challenge. But McAtee recovered to poke the ball into McBurnie's path. He took a touch before hitting the net via a deflection off goalkeeper Kaminski.

Luton's defence crumbled further as Sheffield United took a deserved lead. It was a goalmouth scramble with McBurnie, McAtee and Max Lowe all making attempts to score, but it was returning captain Ahmedhodzic who came onto the loose ball to fire home.

Image: Nine of Oli McBurnie's 10 Premier League goals have come at Bramall Lane. Among players with 10+ goals in the competition, only Neal Ardley (at Selhurst Park) has scored a higher proportion at a single stadium

But just as quickly as they had taken the lead, Sheffield United were pegged back. It came after a contentious corner was awarded by referee Sam Allison, which Luton recycled after Doughty's initial delivery. The ball was sent back in, but it was Robinson who was there first to inadvertently see the ball past his own goalkeeper.

And the Blades' run of bad luck continued as Luton went back ahead in the cruellest of manners. A throw-in in found Morris, who send the ball into the area. Slimane was waiting to defend, but it smacked him on the leg before slicing into his own net, leaving Wilder and his players with their heads in their hands.

It was incredibly harsh after a spirited performance from Sheffield United, who were unable to snatch a point at the death.

Player ratings Sheffield United: Foderingham (6), Baldock (6), Ahmedhodzic (7), Robinson (6), Trusty (7), Brooks (7), Hamer (7), Souza (7), McAtee (8), McBurnie (7), Archer (6).



Subs: Lowe (6), Slimane (6), Brewster (n/a), Norwood (n/a), Osula (n/a).



Luton: Kaminski (7), Doughty (8), Mengi (7), Osho (6), Bell (6), Giles (6), Lokonga (6), Barkley (7), Townsend (7), Adebayo (7), Brown (6).



Subs: Morris (7), Ogbene (6), Andersen (6), Ruddock (n/a).



Player of the match: James McAtee.

Wilder: Our attitude to defending must be better

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder to Amazon Prime Sport:

"We chucked it away. We got ourselves in a fabulous position, 2-1 up with 15 minutes to go. As a lot of teams do, they take a step back instead of taking a step forward from two situations.

"I'm not looking at the little bit of the luck, but where we are, the bravery, the organisation to get on the edge of the box and let it run through to the goalkeeper. Really, really poor goals.

"Regardless of what division you're in, they're poor goals. It was a poor goal on Friday night too, we sat in and the boy found a quality cross. Today we don't stop a cross, basic football, and we're sat on the edge of the six-yard box.

"It's not the centre-forward defending there, it's defenders who need to be a little bit braver with the line and their attitude toward defending.

"Whatever you have to do to keep the ball out of the back of the net, that is everybody. But it's individual decisions and unit decisions. If I was a manager in League Two, I'd still be absolutely devastated because we've chucked the game away.

"We've got ourselves off the canvas, first half we weren't great. We changed shape, we changed personnel, and in the second half we were loads better.

"I felt like I was looking to my right all of the second half, but we've chucked it away. I don't think they've had to work really hard for their goals.

"I'm not bothered about the transfer window, I'm bothered about today's result and the performance."

Image: Anel Ahmedhodzic scored to give Sheffield United a 2-1 lead over Luton

Edwards: Luton players showed character

Luton manager Rob Edwards to Amazon Prime Sport:

"It was a nice Boxing Day banger! Two teams giving everything to try to win, I was delighted with the performance.

"We were pretty dominant in the first half, they made a change to cover the width of the pitch and match the five along out last line. They grew into it, and momentum's strange in football. They went 2-1 up and then fear almost kicks in. Fair play to the boys for showing the character we did.

"With this group, they're incredible. We've had a tough period but the character they've shown in the performances we've put in has been consistent for quite a while now.

"In what was a big game, they got in the ascendency, the crowd are really up for it, you hope at that point. We got a little bit of luck, but we've earned that I think.

"At home we have a chance against any team, we'll go and be brave [against Chelsea]. We've got a good blueprint, a way of playing."

Townsend: We deserved to win

Luton winger Andros Townsend to Amazon Prime Sport:

"A rollercoaster of emotions. I thought we were comfortable in the first half, talking about getting the second goal. Then you're 2-1 down and thinking about what that means to the table.

"Then Carlton Morris comes on, two great balls into the box and it changes the game completely. An incredible game of football.

"I'm delighted we came out with the win. I think we deserved it, we were brave in our press, we had a day less to prepare than Sheffield United did and we matched them for intensity."

Morris: Captain Lockyer here in spirit Luton substitute Carlton Morris on Amazon Prime Sport



"I speak to [Tom Lockyer] every day, we miss him dearly as a squad. I spoke to him yesterday about how much the momentum of this period could be, and he's here with us in spirit."



Opening goalscorer Alfie Doughty on Amazon Prime Sport:



"It's good, some people call it lucky but I like to put it through the 'keeper's legs.



"It was brilliant, we needed that to quieten the fans and we were brilliant."

Opta stats - Blades racking up conceded goals

Sheffield United conceded two own goals in the same Premier League match for the very first time, and became the first team to do so overall since Leicester City vs Liverpool in December 2022. No team has conceded more own goals in the competition this season than the Blades (3).

Alfie Doughty scored his first Premier League goal in what was his 17th appearance in the top-flight. He was Luton Town's 12th different scorer in the Premier League this season (excl. own goals) - only Newcastle United, Everton and Arsenal have had more different scorers this season (all three with 14).

Sheffield United are only the second team to concede 47+ goals after their first 19 matches of a Premier League season, and the first since Barnsley in 1997-98 (50 conceded).

Only against Birmingham City (6) has Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie scored more league goals than he has against Luton Town in the top four tiers of English football, with McBurnie netting five league goals against the Hatters.

