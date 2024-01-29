Tom Lockyer: Luton Town captain back at training ground for first time since cardiac arrest

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch during the Premier League match against Bournemouth in December after suffering a cardiac arrest; the 29-year-old defender returned to Luton's training ground on Monday

Tom Lockyer returned to Luton's training ground on Monday for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest at Bournemouth in December

Tom Lockyer returned to Luton's training ground on Monday.

The 29-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during Luton's clash with Bournemouth on December 16, with the game subsequently abandoned.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The match was suspended in the 59th minute as medics tended to Lockyer on the pitch.

The club's medical staff confirmed Lockyer was responsive shortly after the terrifying ordeal.

The Wales centre-back thanked the "heroics actions" of the people who saved him and now, five weeks later, he has been pictured smiling back at Luton's Brache training ground.

At the end of 2023, Luton captain Lockyer spoke publicly for the first time since suffering his cardiac arrest, saying he will assess his football future in the new year.

Having been discharged from hospital to complete his recovery at home, Lockyer gave an update on his recovery.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "I would just like to say that I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth.

Image: Luton Town's players wait on the sideline as Lockyer (not pictured) receives treatment after collapsing on the pitch

"The reason I'm doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics. I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me. While I'm sad not to be involved, I feel full of pride watching the boys carry on the battle without me. The fighting spirit I've seen in the last three games has given me a much needed lift.

"I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the gaffer and the club. In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I'm due to meet with specialists in the new year. I cannot stress enough how important it is for as many people as possible to know CPR. It literally saves lives, like mine.

Image: Andros Townsend carried a Lockyer shirt after Luton beat Newcastle

"Please check out the British Heart Foundation website for basics or get yourself on a course. You just never know when you might need it. I have been overwhelmed by the support that I have received and thank you all for your messages, letters, gifts and well wishes.

"Seeing the banners at the ground and hearing my name being sung really did mean a lot to me and my family. Finally I would like to thank Bournemouth, Gary Sweet, Rob Edwards and Luton Town for the support they've given my family during this time. I hope that everyone has a very Happy New Year and best wishes for 2024."