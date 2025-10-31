Luton 4-3 Forest Green Rovers:Jack Wilshere's Hatters beat Robbie Savage's side in FA Cup first round thriller

Gideon Kodua scored a stoppage-time winner to send Jack Wilshere's Luton through to the second round of the FA Cup after a crazy 4-3 victory at the expense of Robbie Savage's courageous National League side Forest Green.

Town had led on 23 minutes when Nahki Wells found Lamine Fanne who slotted high into the net.

Luton doubled their lead on the half-hour as Cohen Bramall's 30-yard free-kick squirmed out of the grasp of Fiachra Pagel and was tapped home by Wells.

Wells was on target again eight minutes into the second period when he netted from close range after being played in by Fanne.

However, the visitors began to fight back into the contest on 61 minutes when half-time substitute Tom Knowles' drive flicked off Teden Mengi to beat Josh Keeley.

Image: Aidan Dausch made it 3-3 during a second-half Forest Green fightback

Mengi was in trouble again on 68 minutes, pushing Harry Whitwell over in the box for a penalty that Kyle McAllister slammed into the bottom corner.

Savage's side were level on 79 minutes as Aidan Dausch fired home, and they almost led, Laurent Mendy heading against the crossbar and Knowles slicing over.

With extra time looming, Jerry Yates sent Kodua away to make it 4-3 - but still Rovers should have equalised, Dausch off target at the death.