League One round-up: Sunderland miss chance to go top

Sunderland missed the chance to go top of Sky Bet League One after being held to a 1-1 draw by Wycombe.

Josh Maja's late strike rescued a point for the hosts after Fred Onyedinma's opener almost stole victory. Jack Ross' side are two points behind Portsmouth, who did not play.

1:42 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers

Barnsley beat Accrington 2-0 to move up to third in the table, two points behind the top two. The Tykes leapfrogged Peterborough after Posh were held to a 1-1 draw by rock-bottom Bradford after Ivan Toney cancelled out Anthony O'Connor's opener.

James Collins' hat-trick kept Luton fifth as they routed Plymouth 5-1 with Elliott Lee and James Justin also scoring. Joel Grant netted the Pilgrims' consolation.

Blackpool rose to seventh after Armand Gnanduillet's late goal earned a 2-1 win at 10-man Southend. Oliver Turton opened the scoring for Blackpool before Jason Demetriou equalised for the Shrimpers, who had Michael Turner sent off.

1:06 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One clash between Luton and Plymouth Highlights of the Sky Bet League One clash between Luton and Plymouth

Jak Alnwick's penalty save helped move Scunthorpe four points clear of the relegation zone as they won 2-1 at Bristol Rovers. The Pirates dropped into the bottom four after James Henry's penalty earned Oxford a 1-0 win over Gillingham.

Managerless Shrewsbury also picked up a much-needed win with a 3-2 win over Rochdale. Oliver Norburn's double and Fejiri Okenabirhie's strike ensured goals from Brad Inman and Jordan Williams were meaningless.

1:35 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon

In the early kick off Fleetwood were held to a 0-0 draw by Walsall at Highbury.

Tom Bayliss' own goal condemned Coventry to defeat at mid-table Burton while Doncaster climbed to eighth after a 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.