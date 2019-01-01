League One round-up: Last-gasp winner sees Portsmouth extend their lead at the top

Jamal Lowe has scored 10 league goals for Portsmouth so far this season

Portsmouth extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One to five points after edging a late 2-1 victory over struggling AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

Jamal Lowe scored his third goal in two games with an eighth-minute opener for the hosts but his effort was cancelled out by Kwesi Appiah 15 minutes from time to threaten a shock result.

However, Ronan Curtis headed Pompey back in front five minutes later and they held on for maximum points as the visitors dropped to the bottom of the table.

Second-placed Luton were held in a goalless draw at home to Barnsley, who remain fourth as a result.

Sunderland top-scorer Josh Maja fired Aiden McGeady's assist into the bottom corner midway through the first half to hand his side a 1-0 win at Blackpool to strengthen their hold on third.

Lee Novak scored twice as high-flying Peterborough suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against lowly Scunthorpe and slipped out of the play-off places as a result, while the Iron remain in the relegation zone on goal difference.

John Marquis scored twice to make it 18 goals for the season as Doncaster moved into the play-offs thanks to a comprehensive 5-0 victory at home to Rochdale.

Alfie May headed the hosts ahead in the opening minute, while Ali Crawford doubled their tally midway through the first half before Marquis netted either side of half-time and James Coppinger's late header added the gloss.

Bradford made it four wins from their last five league games to move up to 20th following a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to 10-man Accrington.

Lewis O'Brien opened the scoring as he fired Eoin Doyle's assist into the top corner from outside the 18-yard box before the latter added a second on the half-hour for his fourth goal in five games.

That second goal came moments after Offrande Zanzala was sent off for the away side, while Connor Wood scored a third just after the break to seal the win.

Charlton edged Walsall 2-1 thanks to Karlan Ahearne-Grant's 12th goal this term just six minutes in and Lyle Taylor's ninth-minute penalty, while Andy Cook reduced the deficit two minutes into the second half.

Plymouth moved off the bottom thanks to a 3-0 win over Oxford with Antoni Sarcevic on target after nine minutes before Ruben Lameiras scored twice.

Sam Mantom and Taylor Moore were on target as 10-man Southend claimed a 2-0 victory over Gillingham after losing Theo Robinson to a second yellow card late on.

Coventry moved up a spot to eighth after a 2-0 win at Wycombe following Conor Chaplin's opening penalty and an effort from Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Bristol Rovers and Burton played out a 0-0 draw while Shrewsbury's clash at home to Fleetwood was also goalless.