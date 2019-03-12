League One round-up: Luton extend lead at top

Mick Harford's Luton won to extend their lead at the top

Luton extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One to five points with a 1-0 win at Bradford.

Jack Stacey struck the only goal in the first half as Luton extended their unbeaten league run to 24 matches.

The Hatters, whose last league defeat was in October, opened up the gap between themselves and closest rivals Barnsley and Sunderland, who played out a goalless draw at Oakwell.

Portsmouth closed the gap on second-placed Barnsley to six points after holding on to win 3-2 at Walsall.

Brett Pitman's penalty, for Morgan Ferrier's foul on Nathan Thompson, and Omar Bogle put Portsmouth 2-0 up inside 25 minutes. Viv Solomon-Otabor made it three before Walsall replied via Jon Guthrie, who struck his second in stoppage time.

Charlton remain fifth following a 2-1 home win against Burton. Lyle Taylor converted an early penalty after he had been fouled by John Brayford and, although Burton hit back through Lucas Akins' spot-kick following Patrick Bauer's handball, Ben Reeves headed the home side's winner.

Tommy Rowe's 73rd-minute equaliser rescued Doncaster a point in a 1-1 draw at Blackpool, who had taken the lead through Michael Nottingham's header early in the second period.

Peterborough's play-off hopes were dealt a blow as they lost 1-0 at bottom club AFC Wimbledon. Joe Pigott converted a late penalty after Posh defender Rhys Bennett had been sent off for his reckless tackle on Dylan Connolly.

Coventry closed to within three points of the play-off places after a 2-1 home win against Fleetwood. Ched Evans's header cancelled out Amadou Bakayoko's early opener for Coventry, who regained the lead before half-time through Jordy Hiwula.

Billy Kee converted two penalties in Accrington's 3-1 win at Wycombe.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored the only goal to clinch Bristol Rovers a 1-0 win at Gillingham and Scunthorpe beat Southend 4-1 at Glanford Park.

Graham Carey's late penalty secured Plymouth a 2-1 home win against Shrewsbury.

Rochdale and Oxford remain in the bottom four after drawing 0-0 at Spotland.