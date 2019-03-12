Sonny Bradley's hilarious response to being pushed at Bradford

Sonny Bradley could be destined for an acting career when he retires after putting on a theatrical reaction to a push in Luton's win at Bradford.

The Luton defender was given a shove by Bradford's Lewis O'Brien in the penalty area during their 1-0 win at the Northern Commercials Stadium.

But instead of going down and rolling around he staggered backwards as though stunned that he had been touched, before team-mate James Justin weighed in to express his concern too.

