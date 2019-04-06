League One round-up: Leaders Luton reach 28 unbeaten

Mick Harford's Luton sit eight points clear of Barnsley at the top of League One

Jason Cummings scored four minutes from time to extend Luton's unbeaten run in League One to 28 games.

It looked like the Hatters would lose for the first time in the league since October when Matty Virtue put Blackpool 2-1 ahead a minute after James Collins was sent off.

Collins had earlier scored the opening goal in only the sixth minute before Nya Kirby's first senior goal drew the Tangerines level. Cummings then proved the late hero for Luton only four minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Luton are eight points clear of Barnsley, who saw their own long unbeaten run ended by a 3-1 loss to Burton. The Tykes had gone 20 league games without defeat but were well beaten 3-1, with three of the goals coming in the last 10 minutes.

Jamie Allen had given Burton an early lead and Liam Boyce looked to have sealed the points with an 81st-minute second but there was still time for Cauley Woodrow to score a penalty for Barnsley before Marcus Harness grabbed a third for the Brewers.

It looked like being a frustrating afternoon for third-placed Sunderland as well but George Honeyman's 89th-minute goal earned them a 2-1 victory over lowly Rochdale.

Ian Henderson opened the scoring for Dale in the 28th minute but Charlie Wyke equalised 11 minutes after the break and Honeyman's winner moved the Black Cats level on points with Barnsley, with two games in hand on Barnsley.

Portsmouth stay two points behind in fourth thanks to a 3-2 victory over free-falling Wycombe. Brett Pitman added to Jamal Lowe's opener just after half-time and, although Marcus Bean pulled one back in the 55th minute, Pitman grabbed his second five minutes later with a superb free-kick to clinch the points.

Scott Kashket made it a nervy finish for Pompey by grabbing Wycombe's second in the 82nd minute but they could not find an equaliser.

Play-off contenders Charlton, Doncaster and Peterborough all claimed victories.

Goals either side of half-time from Lyle Taylor and Niall Canavan's own goal gave the Addicks a 2-0 success over Plymouth, while Mallik Wilks netted 17 minutes from time to give Rovers a 1-0 victory at bottom side Bradford.

Posh were 2-0 winners over Gillingham thanks to a penalty from Marcus Maddison and Matt Godden's late second.

Scunthorpe were denied a big win at the bottom of the table after a late own goal from Adam Hammill cancelled out Kyle Wootton's opener in a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury, while there was late drama as Fleetwood drew 2-2 with Southend.

Ched Evans had cancelled out Harry Bunn's opener and the striker then grabbed a second equaliser from the penalty spot in the 86th minute, four minutes after Luke Hyam had put Southend back in front.

Ten-man Oxford were 3-1 winners against Walsall at the Bescot Stadium. Rob Dickie's opener was quickly cancelled out by Andy Cook, and it looked like advantage Walsall when Marcus Browne was sent off eight minutes into first-half injury-time.

But Luke Garbutt put United ahead in the 63rd minute and Jerome Sinclair made sure of the points five minutes into stoppage time. There was still time for Oxford's Ahmed Kashi, who had been substituted, to be shown a second yellow card for running on the pitch to celebrate.

AFC Wimbledon and Accrington both remain in trouble after a 1-1 draw - Joe Pigott opened the scoring for the Dons but Jordan Clark equalised before half-time.