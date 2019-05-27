Charlton boss Lee Bowyer believes promotion could inspire sale

Lee Bowyer believes Charlton could soon be under new ownership

Lee Bowyer believes Charlton's Championship promotion could be the catalyst for new ownership at The Valley.

Patrick Bauer's scrambled last-gasp goal saw Charlton sink Sunderland 2-1 in Sunday's League One play-off final at Wembley.

The Addicks are back in English football's second tier for the first time in four years, leaving Bowyer confident promotion will help current owner Roland Duchatelet's bid to sell the club.

Charlton won the League One play-off final at Wembley

"You see how many fans were there; this is a great football club," said Charlton boss Bowyer.

"And I can't understand why no one's bought it, if I'm honest, even before now.

"But now we're in the Championship, it's even more attractive.

"If I were looking to buy a football club, it's in London, you've got the fan base.

"So I think there will be more people interested in it now, especially being one league away from the Premier League."

Charlton's big day at Wembley started in disaster when defender Naby Sarr watched on in horror as goalkeeper Dillon Phillips failed to control his back-pass with the ball rolling into the net.

Bowyer's team forced themselves to settle however, eventually levelling through Ben Purrington's neat finish after a fine Lyle Taylor cross.

Just when the clash appeared headed for extra-time, up popped centre-back Bauer with the added-time winner

Bowyer's future at the club remains unclear despite winning promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Bowyer guided the Addicks to promotion with a win over Sunderland

The 46-year-old's current deal at the club expires in June, but Bowyer admits he is hungry for more success.

"I'm my own man, but I was fortunate enough to play under some great managers and great players," he said.

"I've taken bits and bobs from all of them. I'd be silly not to. Some players need an arm around them, give them a cuddle and tell them how good they are.

"Others need a kick up the backside and to be told it's not good enough.

"How you make the players feel every day, that alone is the most important part of management. And Sir Bobby Robson, he was unreal at that."