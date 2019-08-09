Bolton vs Coventry to go ahead on Saturday

The EFL have confirmed Bolton's game against Coventry in Sky Bet League One will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.

Tickets for Bolton's opening home game of the season were not released until Friday morning, while members of the club's squad and coaching staff say they have not been paid for 20 weeks.

Bolton announced the ticket information for the match on their website, and Coventry confirmed the news in a club statement.

"Around 10:45am this morning, we received contact from the EFL that they intend for the fixture to go ahead as scheduled," Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy said.

"As soon as we get ticket information for the game, we will let fans know and keep them updated. This situation is one that is totally out of our control.

"This has been a very frustrating situation for us, as we try to prepare for a game, and for our supporters, as they try to prepare to support their team in that game.

"At the same time, we totally understand the situation that Bolton find themselves in and I'm sure all our fans will join us in sympathising with their staff and their supporters over this."