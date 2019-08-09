David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Leeds vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Leeds got started with a bang against Bristol City, with Pablo Hernandez in typically brilliant form at Ashton Gate. Patrick Bamford also scored and it will great to see how Eddie Nketiah gets on under Marcelo Bielsa.

Nottingham Forest fell to defeat in their first game under Sabri Lamouchi, and their young goalkeeper Aro Muric had a bit of a nightmare against West Brom. They will hope to bounce back from that, but I can't see past this being a home win.

Prutton's prediction: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs N Forest Live on

Cardiff vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Cardiff arrived back in the Championship with a bump last weekend as they were beaten at Wigan, but Neil Warnock knows how tough this division is so he wouldn't have been surprised at all by what a tough game it was.

Luton had a crazy opener at Middlesbrough. They could have won it, then lost it, then won it again, but came out with a point in the end. I fancy another entertaining draw here.

Prutton's prediction: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

3:01 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship season opener as Luton hosted Middlesbrough Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship season opener as Luton hosted Middlesbrough

Charlton vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

What a fantastic result that was for Charlton last week on their return to the Championship. They have been tipped by quite a few for relegation but, under Lee Bowyer, they will always put up a massive fight, as they showed at Blackburn.

Stoke should be among the favourites with the squad at their disposal, but reality hit in a big way against QPR, and Nathan Jones will need to get things right fairly quickly. However, I fancy Charlton to edge this one.

Prutton's prediction: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Blackburn, Saturday 3pm

These two were both beaten by promoted sides on opening weekend, which goes to show just how tough this division can be. Fulham were really poor at Barnsley, failing to really click in an attacking sense, but they should get better.

Blackburn were shocked at home to Charlton, which was a poor start for a side who should at the very least be a comfortable mid-table team in this league. But Fulham should get off and running at the Cottage.

Prutton's prediction: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Fulham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Fulham

Middlesbrough vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

There weren't six goals in a single Middlesbrough game under Tony Pulis last season, so their 3-3 draw at Luton suggests that things will, at the very least, be more entertaining under Jonathan Woodgate!

Brentford face another rebuild after losing a few key players and you wonder if they may struggle for goals without Neal Maupay up front. Both teams will go for this one, but I reckon Boro will claim victory at the Riverside.

Prutton's prediction: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

QPR vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

What a cracking start that was for QPR and Mark Warburton! After such a poor finish to last season he would have been delighted to get going at Stoke in the way that they did.

Not so much for Huddersfield, who had a long time to prepare for their return to the Championship but really lacked a cutting edge as they were beaten by Derby. I think QPR could continue their good start with another three points.

Prutton's prediction: 2-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and QPR Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and QPR

Bolton vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

It is not going to be an easy season for these two sides. Bolton have all kinds of problems, but you have to credit the performance their hugely inexperienced side, with a host of new faces, put in at Wycombe last Saturday - even despite their defeat.

Coventry are playing their home games at Birmingham's St Andrew's this season, but started off with a win at their temporary home last weekend. They should make it two wins from two on Saturday.

Prutton's prediction: 0-2 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Macclesfield vs Leyton Orient, Saturday 3pm

It was a hugely emotional afternoon for Leyton Orient last weekend, as they paid a fitting tribute to Justin Edinburgh with a win on their return to the EFL.

Macclesfield will be happy to just be playing at this level, having flirted for so long with relegation last season. It will be interesting to see if they can kick on under Sol Campbell, but I think Orient will win at Moss Rose.

Prutton's prediction: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

0:44 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two clash between Leyton Orient and Cheltenham Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two clash between Leyton Orient and Cheltenham

Remaining Championship predictions (all Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Bristol City: 1-2 (9/1)

Derby vs Swansea: 2-0 (10/1)

Hull vs Reading: 2-0 (9/1)

Preston vs Wigan: 2-2 (14/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Barnsley: 1-1 (5/1)

West Brom vs Millwall: 1-0 (13/2)