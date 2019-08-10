Leeds 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban scores controversial equaliser in draw at Elland Road

2:04 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Nottingham Forest. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Leeds were denied the chance to continue their perfect start to the season as Lewis Grabban's controversial bundled finish secured a 1-1 draw for Nottingham Forest.

Just months after their play-off heartbreak against Derby last term, it was a difficult return for Marcelo Bielsa's team, though they managed to get their noses in front when Pablo Hernandez rifled home after Mateusz Klich's flick (59).

But against the run of play, Grabban bundled home with 13 minutes to play, following a goalmouth scramble. Replays, however, later suggested the striker had fouled Leeds defender Liam Cooper in the build-up to the goal.

Player ratings Leeds: Casilla (6), Dallas (7), White (7), Cooper (7), Douglas (7), Phillips (6), Hernandez (7), Forshaw (6), Klich (7), Harrison (7), Bamford (5)



Subs: Alioski (5), Costa (6)



Nottingham Forest: Muric (6), Cash (7), Dawson (7), Worrall (7), Robinson (7), Watson (6), Adomah (5), Silva (5), Semedo (7), Lolley (6), Grabban (7)



Subs: Sow (6), Ameobi (5), Mir (n/a)



Man of the match: Alfa Semedo

Boos rang around Elland Road at full-time, with fiery reactions from both players and fans alike; Forest, though, avoided starting the season with a second successive defeat for the first since 1971.

Pablo Hernandez gave Leeds a 1-0 lead

How Leeds were frustrated on home soil

It was a dominant showing in a high-octane start from the hosts; Adam Forshaw saw penalty appeals waved away after a challenge from Alfa Semedo, while Kalvin Phillips tested the water with a 20-yard drive that Aro Muric pushed round the post.

With 25 minutes on the clock, Bielsa's men almost executed route one football to perfection when Ben White fizzed a long ball over to Patrick Bamford, though the forward's heavy touch made Muric's flicked save simpler at his near post.

As had been the case in Forest's opening day defeat to West Brom, Grabban had been left isolated in attack. The lack of a first-half shot didn't matter too much, though; the defensive display from the visitors kept Leeds at bay.

Team news Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi both named unchanged sides for the second weekend of the season.Carl Jenkinson appeared on the Forest bench after signing permanently from Arsenal this week, with Matty Cash continuing at right-back.

Often maligned for his wastefulness, Bamford passed up two chances to break the deadlock in quick succession - hitting the bar and chipping wide of the onrushing Muric's framework.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw and Nottingham Forest's Alfa Semedo battle for the ball

The ever-exciting Hernandez roused the anxious home crowd when he crashed the opener, but the joy was short-lived, as Grabban bundled home the scrappy equaliser to secure the draw.

What's next?

Both sides are in Carabao Cup first-round action this Tuesday; Sabri Lamouchi's Forest host Fleetwood Town at the City Ground, while Leeds face Salford City away, in a game live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm.