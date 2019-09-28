League One highlghts and round-up: Ipswich stay top, Wycombe climb to second

Ipswich made it six wins from their last seven League One games to maintain their position at the top of the table.

Luke Garbutt's 35th-minute opener against Tranmere was swiftly cancelled out by Stefan Payne but Kayden Jackson put the hosts back in front three minutes after half-time, and further goals from Jon Nolan and Kane Vincent-Young secured a 4-1 win.

Wycombe climbed to second with their first away win of the season, beating Rochdale 3-0.

Wanderers were two up inside half an hour, Fred Onyedinma opening the scoring 16 minutes in and Adebayo Akinfenwa doubling the lead 10 minutes later. Onyedinma made the points absolutely secure with his second late on.

Fleetwood won by the same score against Shrewsbury to move up to third. Callum Lang's own goal in the 36th minute gave the visitors the lead, Josh Morris grabbed the second in the 56th minute and Paddy Madden netted the third nine minutes from time.

Coventry narrowly avoided a first league defeat of the season, with Amadou Bakayoko's 89th-minute goal earning a 1-1 draw with Doncaster. Ben Whiteman had opened the scoring in the 41st minute.

1:40 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Ipswich and Tranmere. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Ipswich and Tranmere.

George Williams' 55th-minute goal got MK Dons back into the game at the Stadium of Light after Sunderland had gone two up through quickfire first-half goals from Max Power and Luke O'Nien but the hosts held on for a 2-1 win.

Portsmouth claimed a much-needed victory, beating bottom side Bolton 1-0 at Fratton Park. Brett Pitman missed a penalty in the 59th minute but made amends just seven minutes later with the only goal of the game.

Oxford continued their fine run with a 3-0 victory over Gillingham. Three days after thumping West Ham in the Carabao Cup, the Us were three up in 34 minutes, with James Henry scoring either side of Matt Taylor's goal.

Mohamed Eisa was another player to score twice, his double coming in a 3-2 victory for Peterborough over AFC Wimbledon.

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Rochdale and Wycombe. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Rochdale and Wycombe.

Marcus Maddison opened the scoring, with Eisa doubling the lead just before the break. Mitchell Pinnock pulled one back and Eisa's second in the 66th minute ultimately proved decisive, although Anthony Wordsworth's 78th-minute goal made it a nervy finish.

Accrington won their first game in five, Colby Bishop scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Southend, who had Nathan Ralph sent off in the 73rd minute.

It was the same scoreline at Bristol Rovers, where Jonson Clarke-Harris netted for the hosts in the 48th minute against Rotherham.