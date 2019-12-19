Coventry and Ipswich fined by FA over player brawl

Coventry have been playing at Birmingham City's St Andrew's stadium this season

Coventry City and Ipswich Town have been fined £2,700 and £3,750 respectively following a player brawl between the teams during their 1-1 League One draw at St Andrew's earlier this month.

The clubs were charged by the Football Association after a mass melee broke out following an off-the-ball incident involving Ipswich midfielder Gwion Edwards and Coventry defender Sam McCallum in the 57th minute.

Both clubs admitted to the charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, a breach of the FA's rule E20.

Coventry accepted the standard penalty, while Ipswich requested a paper hearing for the charge, the FA announced.