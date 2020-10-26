Swindon vs Accrington off due to positive COVID-19 tests

Accrington Stanley: "The decision follows the recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance"

Monday 26 October 2020 13:40, UK

Swindon&#39;s home Sky Bet League One match against Accrington Stanley has been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic
Accrington's Sky Bet League One trip to Swindon on Tuesday has been postponed following positive Covid-19 tests at Stanley.

It comes after Stanley's weekend game against Bristol Rovers was called off after eight of their players tested positive for coronavirus.

"The decision follows the recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL (English Football League) and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection," said a statement on the Accrington website.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL regulations."

Swindon's League One match against Oxford United last Saturday was postponed after a number of positive coronavirus cases at the Wiltshire club.

The teams were due to meet at the Kassam Stadium but that match was also postponed until a later date.

Swindon are above the bottom three only on goal difference, while Accrington are 10th in the table with 12 points from their opening seven games.

