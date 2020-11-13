John Sheridan becomes Swindon Town manager after Wigan Athletic exit

John Sheridan has become the new manager of Swindon Town after his short-term deal as boss of fellow Sky Bet League One side Wigan Athletic expired.

Experienced head coach Sheridan only joined the Latics, who are currently facing a magnitude of financial problems, on a short-term deal in September but moves across the division to replace Richie Wellens at the County Ground until the end of the season.

The Robins had been without a manager since Wellens left his role to take the managerial job at Sky Bet League Two side Salford City, who are owned by the 'Class of 92' - Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Paul Scholes.

Swindon Town are delighted to announce that John Sheridan has been appointed First-Team Manager at the Club



Wigan's Dean Watson, on behalf of the Joint Administrators, said "we would like to place on record our thanks to John for his efforts during the last two months and wish him well in his future career" as Swindon welcomed him on Twitter.

Leam Richardson and Gregor Rioch are likely to lead Wigan for the next couple of matches, who are bottom of League One - two points and four places behind 20th-placed Swindon - although the Robins have played two games less.

Sheridan has previously managed Oldham Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Chesterfield, Newport County, Notts County, Carlisle United, Fleetwood and Irish side Waterford - the latter in July this year, making Swindon his third club of 2020.

Waterford and Swindon are both owned by Lee Power, and Sheridan will also once again link up with first-team coach Tommy Wright at the County Ground, who he worked with at Oldham, Chesterfield and Carlisle.

"We are very pleased that John has come in to take over at the club. He is someone that I have worked with before and that I know well," Swindon chairman Power told the club's website.

"I think the club needs John's experience at the moment and I think he will be a great help to the team and myself."

Meanwhile, Sheridan said: "I'm very pleased to be here. I get the opportunity to manage a good club who were successful last season and a club who are trying to get promotion in a really tough league.

"I know Paul Jewell and the chairman and I'm very pleased they've given me the chance to come and work at a good club.

"There's a few players here that have worked under me before, some really good players at this club and it's a team I feel we can push in the right direction.

"We all know the aim here, which is to try and get us up the table. We have a couple of games in hand so hopefully we can get a few quick results and build a bit of confidence.

"I know it's very early, but I'm hoping a new face will bring a bit of a spark. We've got three big games coming up and hopefully we can win a couple of them."