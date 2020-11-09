Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Derby takeover and 'Uncle' Albert Adomah takes Ten To Tackle

Monday 9 November 2020 13:58, UK

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Andy Hinchcliffe and commentator Daniel Mann to discuss all the latest news from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel discuss the latest surrounding Derby's potential takeover and their on-pitch struggles, the strong performances of the three relegated sides Bournemouth, Watford and Norwich, the streakiness of Bristol City and Reading's recent collapse in form.

We also hear from Cardiff pair Sol Bamba and Sean Morrison on the strains of the schedule, and QPR midfielder Albert Adomah takes Ten To Tackle.

There is also a round-up of how the League One and League Two clubs performed in the first round of the FA Cup, and a look at the two latest managerial appointments in League Two, as Mansfield brought in Nigel Clough, and Richie Wellens left Swindon for Salford.

