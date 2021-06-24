League One 2021/22 fixtures and schedule: Sunderland vs Wigan and Cambridge vs Oxford on opening weekend

Sunderland will host Wigan Athletic on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 League One season when the new campaign begins on the weekend of August 7.

Beaten play-off finalists Lincoln will travel to Gillingham while Sheffield Wednesday will travel to Charlton following the Owls' relegation from the Championship.

Rotherham and Wycombe, who also dropped out of the Championship in May alongside Wednesday, will host Plymouth and Accrington Stanley respectively.

Newly-promoted Cheltenham will be at Crewe while Cambridge will take on Oxford. Where have we heard that before?

The final games of the season will take place on April 30, a week before the Championship and League Two campaigns conclude. The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21.

The opening weekend games

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2021/22 League One season, which kicks off on August 7:

All fixtures subject to change

Bolton Wanderers vs Milton Keynes Dons

Cambridge United vs Oxford United

Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday

Crewe Alexandra vs Cheltenham Town

Doncaster Rovers vs A.F.C. Wimbledon

Fleetwood Town vs Portsmouth

Gillingham vs Lincoln City

Ipswich Town vs Morecambe

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle

Shrewsbury Town vs Burton Albion

Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic

Wycombe Wanderers vs Accrington Stanley

The Boxing Day games

The clashes lined up for December 26:

A.F.C. Wimbledon vs Charlton Athletic

Accrington Stanley vs Rotherham United

Bolton Wanderers vs Morecambe

Cheltenham Town vs Plymouth Argyle

Crewe Alexandra vs Wigan Athletic

Doncaster Rovers vs Sunderland

Fleetwood Town vs Shrewsbury Town

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town

Lincoln City vs Milton Keynes Dons

Portsmouth vs Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion

Wycombe Wanderers vs Cambridge United

The Final day games

Which of these games will be pivotal on April 30 2022?

A.F.C. Wimbledon v Accrington Stanley

Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town

Burton Albion v Wycombe Wanderers

Cambridge United v Cheltenham Town

Gillingham v Rotherham United

Ipswich Town v Charlton Athletic

Lincoln City v Crewe Alexandra

Morecambe v Sunderland

Oxford United v Doncaster Rovers

Plymouth Argyle v Milton Keynes Dons

Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town v Wigan Athletic

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.