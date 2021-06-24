League One 2021/22 fixtures and schedule: Sunderland vs Wigan and Cambridge vs Oxford on opening weekend

Thursday 24 June 2021 09:00, UK

Sky Bet League One Fixtures 2021/22

Sunderland will host Wigan Athletic on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 League One season when the new campaign begins on the weekend of August 7.

Beaten play-off finalists Lincoln will travel to Gillingham while Sheffield Wednesday will travel to Charlton following the Owls' relegation from the Championship.

Rotherham and Wycombe, who also dropped out of the Championship in May alongside Wednesday, will host Plymouth and Accrington Stanley respectively.

Newly-promoted Cheltenham will be at Crewe while Cambridge will take on Oxford. Where have we heard that before?

The final games of the season will take place on April 30, a week before the Championship and League Two campaigns conclude. The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21.

The opening weekend games

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2021/22 League One season, which kicks off on August 7:

All fixtures subject to change

Bolton Wanderers vs Milton Keynes Dons
Cambridge United vs Oxford United
Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday
Crewe Alexandra vs Cheltenham Town
Doncaster Rovers vs A.F.C. Wimbledon
Fleetwood Town vs Portsmouth
Gillingham vs Lincoln City
Ipswich Town vs Morecambe
Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle
Shrewsbury Town vs Burton Albion
Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic
Wycombe Wanderers vs Accrington Stanley

The Boxing Day games

The clashes lined up for December 26:

A.F.C. Wimbledon vs Charlton Athletic
Accrington Stanley vs Rotherham United
Bolton Wanderers vs Morecambe
Cheltenham Town vs Plymouth Argyle
Crewe Alexandra vs Wigan Athletic
Doncaster Rovers vs Sunderland
Fleetwood Town vs Shrewsbury Town
Gillingham vs Ipswich Town
Lincoln City vs Milton Keynes Dons
Portsmouth vs Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday vs Burton Albion
Wycombe Wanderers vs Cambridge United

The Final day games

Which of these games will be pivotal on April 30 2022?

A.F.C. Wimbledon v Accrington Stanley
Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town
Burton Albion v Wycombe Wanderers
Cambridge United v Cheltenham Town
Gillingham v Rotherham United
Ipswich Town v Charlton Athletic
Lincoln City v Crewe Alexandra
Morecambe v Sunderland
Oxford United v Doncaster Rovers
Plymouth Argyle v Milton Keynes Dons
Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth
Shrewsbury Town v Wigan Athletic

Key dates for the 2021/22 season

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.

