Bolton Wanderers vs Wigan: Trouble at University of Bolton Stadium being investigated

Bolton Wanderers have launched an investigation after crowd trouble during their 4-0 home defeat by local rivals Wigan Athletic.

Wigan maintained their positive start to the League One season with a wide-margin victory, but the home club issued a statement on Saturday evening after a series of incidents in a bumper crowd of nearly 21,000.

Their statement read: "Bolton Wanderers are investigating a number of incidents of crowd disorder at Saturday's game against Wigan Athletic at the University of Bolton Stadium.

"A number of spectators from both clubs were ejected following incidents in the second half when objects - including pyrotechnics - were thrown onto the pitch.

"Wanderers will continue to work closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify offenders and take action.

"Wanderers, meanwhile, firmly condemn any form of crowd disorder at their games.

"Such behaviour at the University of Bolton Stadium will not be tolerated and the club will seek to take the appropriate action against any supporters found to have been involved in any of the incidents reported on Saturday or in the future."

Wigan have also promised to take action against any of their supporters found to have breached regulations.

Their statement read: "We will work closely with Bolton Wanderers and Greater Manchester Police to support their investigations into crowd disorder at today's game at the University of Bolton Stadium.

We condemn any instances of disorder from today's match and will take appropriate action against any perpetrators who breached ground regulations during the game."

Wigan sit in third place after the impressive victory, with Will Keane giving the Latics an early lead and a goal from Callum Lang sandwiching two more from James McClean.