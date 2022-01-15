Cheltenham 'saddened' by alleged homophobic abuse in Charlton game

Cheltenham Town say they have "a zero-tolerance policy to discrimination of any kind"; club say incident during 1-1 draw at Jonny-Rocks Stadium is being looked at by local police; Cheltenham's LGBTQ+ supporters' group says it is "bitterly disappointed"

The incident occurred in the Cheltenham vs Charlton match on Saturday

Cheltenham Town say they are "saddened" by reports of alleged homophobic abuse during Saturday's League One draw with Charlton Athletic.

The club said police are investigating the alleged incident at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium. Sky Sports News has contacted Gloucestershire Police and Charlton for comment.

Cheltenham said: "We are aware of the reports of homophobic abuse during this afternoon's match against Charlton Athletic.

"We are saddened by the incident, which is being dealt with by the police. We will not be making any further comment at this time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Cheltenham Town and Charlton Athletic in League One

"Cheltenham Town has a zero tolerance policy to discrimination of any kind and works closely with Proud Robins and the Robins Trust to promote football for everyone at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, irrespective of their background.

"Proud Robins, our new LGBTQ+ supporters network, was launched in December to drive inclusion at the club. We will continue to work closely with everyone to ensure all supporters can enjoy football in a safe and welcoming environment.

"We encourage fans to report discriminatory behaviour to their nearest steward so that appropriate action can be taken."

We are bitterly disappointed to hear reports of homophobic abuse at today's Match. Discriminatory abuse is a hate crime and any person using it is not a fan and needs to face the full consequences.



We are working with @CTFCofficial, @CAFC_PV @CAFCofficial in this matter. https://t.co/wMciJLsZ4d — ProudRobins (@ProudRobins) January 15, 2022

In a tweet, Proud Robins said: "We are bitterly disappointed to hear reports of homophobic abuse at today's Match. Discriminatory abuse is a hate crime and any person using it is not a fan and needs to face the full consequences."

Chuks Aneke's last-gasp equaliser cancelled out Dan Nlundulu's earlier goal to earn Charlton a 1-1 draw, leaving Cheltenham 13th in League One.

