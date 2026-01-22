EFL on Sky this weekend: Four high-stakes Championship games in four days!

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

Can Ramsay get West Brom tenure up and running at Derby?

Derby vs West Brom (Fri 8pm) - live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

It has been a miserable week for Eric Ramsay to kick off his West Brom tenure. First there was defeat at Middlesbrough, conceding a 90th-minute goal to lose 3-2, having fought back initially from two goals down.

Then the disaster of Tuesday night, as they were humbled 5-0 at home by Norwich City. Their biggest-ever home league defeat outside of the top flight in the club's history.

Things have to change fast, but they come up against a Derby side off the back of two consecutive wins, and it's worth remembering the main reason for Ryan Mason's departure from the Baggies was the fact they had lost ten in a row on the road. Work to do.

Sky Sports' Gary Weaver:

"Derby have gone back-to-back this week. They toughed it out against Charlton at The Valley, even with ten players. The aim this season was simply to stay out of trouble and they're doing more than that.

"John Eustace keeps expectations low, and I don't think he's expecting promotion, but it'll be interesting to see how Albion respond. At some point, players have to stand up, you can't always hide behind the manager.

"Eric Ramsay has said he can't think about Albion being in a relegation fight, but he's going to have to, because they absolutely are. The sooner they accept that, probably the better. He's tried to change things, he's very much a contain-and-counter manager, that's how he worked in MLS with Minnesota.

"That style can be hard to implement mid-season, which is why managers always want a pre-season, but it might actually suit them better away from home."

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you a choice of live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Millwall vs Charlton. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday from midday.

What's live on Saturday CH: Middlesbrough vs Preston, Millwall vs Charlton

L1: Cardiff vs Stockport, Huddersfield vs Bradford

L2: Barnet vs Oldham, Notts County vs Crewe

Millwall were beaten at Coventry in midweek, but still remain in the thick of the play-off race as they head into the weekend in fifth.

Coming up on Saturday is the visit of Charlton Athletic, bitter local rivals on a poor run and down in 18th in the Championship table, just four points above the bottom three.

Sky Sports' Gary Weaver:

"Millwall actually played well at Coventry. They had chances to go ahead when it was 1-1 and there's no huge shame in losing there, plenty of teams have this season. There's lots to encourage Alex Neil.

"This is a big derby. The atmosphere at The Valley earlier in the season was brilliant. Charlton played well that day before the red card, but Millwall are playing well right now.

"There's only five miles between the clubs, but Millwall haven't lost to Charlton since 1996. Alex said after the first game he didn't want to be the manager who lost that record, and that history definitely adds something to this fixture."

Elsewhere in the Championship, Middlesbrough will be hoping to boost their hopes in the promotion race as they host Preston North End, who have suffered back-to-back defeats this week. Boro, meanwhile, need a victory to guarantee they will end the weekend in second spot.

In League One, leaders Cardiff City host promotion-chasing Stockport County, while Liam Manning will take charge of Huddersfield Town for the first time when they clash with Bradford City. That Yorkshire derby is sixth versus third.

In League Two, the two promoted clubs Barnet and Oldham meet, while Notts County face Crewe Alexandra.

South Coast takes centre stage on Sunday

Portsmouth vs Southampton (Sun 12pm) - live on Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app

A first league meeting between the sides at Fratton Park since 2011! It should be some atmosphere on the south coast as bitter rivals Portsmouth and Southampton meet.

There is more to play for than just pride, however. Portsmouth could well be in the relegation zone by Sunday, heading into the weekend just a point and a place above Blackburn in 22nd.

While Southampton finally got back to winning ways in midweek against Sheffield United, after no victories in seven. They will be desperate to build some momentum to try and climb their way up the table.

Sky Sports' Gary Weaver:

"I covered this fixture earlier in the season and while the game itself didn't live up to the atmosphere, the atmosphere was incredible. Pompey fans were inside the ground from about 9am, and I imagine it'll be the same again.

"We've seen this with derby games before. Fratton Park will be at fever pitch. It's the first league meeting there for a long time and that really matters.

"Southampton were blowing teams away when Tonda Eckert first took over, but they haven't been like that recently. The win over Sheffield United might just quieten the noise that was starting to build. Huge game, as it always is, and Fratton Park will be amazing."

Resurgent Norwich host the leaders

Norwich vs Coventry (Mon 8pm) - live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

The doom and gloom has faded at Norwich City. Philippe Clement has lifted the club massively and a 5-0 mauling of West Brom on the road in midweek lifted them out of the bottom three.

This now looks a far sterner challenge for leaders Coventry City than it would have a few weeks ago. Narrow back-to-back wins this week has seemingly got Frank Lampard's side back on course. They head into the weekend six clear of Middlesbrough and eight clear of Ipswich, but that gap is likely to close by Monday night...

Sky Sports' Gary Weaver:

"Since Philippe Clement took over, Norwich have the seventh-best record in the Championship. They've won five of their last eight, and that result at West Brom was huge.

"For Coventry, we see this every season. When teams start flying, there's usually a wobble at some point, you just can't keep that pace in the Championship. Coventry have had theirs and now it looks like they're going again."