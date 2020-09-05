Scunthorpe United News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Scunthorpe vs Port Vale goes ahead despite positive coronavirus test

Unnamed Scunthorpe player returns positive test

Last Updated: 05/09/20 9:50am

Scunthorpe face Port Vale at Sands Venue Stadium on Saturday
Scunthorpe face Port Vale at Sands Venue Stadium on Saturday

Scunthorpe's Carabao Cup tie against Port Vale will go ahead on Saturday despite one of their players testing positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed player returned a positive result during the most recent round of testing but it will not affect the first-round match.

"The club is following all the EFL's Covid-19 protocols and will not name the player in question," said a statement from the Sky Bet League Two club.

Also See:

"We ask that their request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time.

"In following those protocols, we can also confirm the home Carabao Cup match against Port Vale on Saturday, September 5 will still go ahead as planned."

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

Another year, another £50,000 jackpot on the line. Sky Sports Fantasy Football makes its return for the 2020/21 season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK