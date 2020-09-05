Scunthorpe vs Port Vale goes ahead despite positive coronavirus test

Scunthorpe face Port Vale at Sands Venue Stadium on Saturday

Scunthorpe's Carabao Cup tie against Port Vale will go ahead on Saturday despite one of their players testing positive for coronavirus.

The unnamed player returned a positive result during the most recent round of testing but it will not affect the first-round match.

"The club is following all the EFL's Covid-19 protocols and will not name the player in question," said a statement from the Sky Bet League Two club.

"We ask that their request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time.

"In following those protocols, we can also confirm the home Carabao Cup match against Port Vale on Saturday, September 5 will still go ahead as planned."