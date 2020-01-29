Nahki Wells: Bristol City close to agreement with Burnley over permanent deal

Nahki Wells has scored 13 goals in the Championship so far this term

Bristol City are closing in on an agreement with Burnley to sign Nahki Wells on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old forward was recalled from his loan at QPR on Monday amid talks over a move to the West Country club.

QPR, as well as Nottingham Forest, have also been interested in securing a permanent move for the Bermuda international.

Wells' contract at Turf Moor expires this summer although there is an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Burnley have also been in talks with the Championship side over City's Josh Brownhill, but the clubs remain some way apart on their valuation of the midfielder.

Robins boss Lee Johnson is looking to bring a forward to Ashton Gate before the transfer deadline on Friday.

Benik Afobe's long-term cruciate ligament injury has seen him sidelined since September, and Senegal international Famara Diedhiou has played 24 of City's 29 Championship matches so far this term.

