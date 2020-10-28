Andreas Weimann: Bristol City forward faces up to nine months out following knee injury

Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann has vowed to return "as soon as physically possible" after being told he needs knee surgery.

The club announced the 29-year-old Austria international could face up to nine months on the sidelines after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Swansea.

Weimann, who will go under the knife next week, wrote on Instagram: "I'm not going to lie… I am still in shock about the news I received about my injury over the last couple of days and it hasn't quite sunk in yet.

"From pretty much not missing a game or even a training session over the last five years or so it's going to be very strange and hard not to be out there running around like a headless chicken for such a long time.

"But I'm a positive person and I know I'll be back as soon as physically possible.

"All I can do now is to support the boys and staff in any way I can to still make this a special season."

Weimann had scored two goals in seven Championship appearances this season.

Head coach Dean Holden told the club's website: "This is really sad news and we are going to miss Andi. He is a leader on and off the pitch and we will support him fully during his rehab. Everyone at the club wishes him well."