Sky Sports EFL Podcast: The home form problem and Ivan Toney the Fireman

The Sky Sports EFL Podcast is back to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Jonathan Oakes is joined by presenter David Prutton and commentator Gary Weaver to dissect another hectic weekend of action, after another win for Reading, drama at Vicarage Road, and a big victory for Stoke against Brentford.

There is also a new man at the helm at Barnsley, as Valerien Ismael prepares to take over, and the panel also look at the teams who appear to be struggling at home this season as English football staggers on behind closed doors.

We also hear from Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who takes on Ten To Tackle, before turning attention to League One - in particular Peterborough, Portsmouth and Burton, and the latest coronavirus cancellations.

Then it is on to League Two - including the form of Paul Mullin at Cambridge, Walsall's interesting unbeaten run, the struggles of Southend, and more.