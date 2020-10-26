Sky Sports EFL Podcast: The home form problem and Ivan Toney the Fireman

Listen to a new episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast every Monday throughout the season.

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Monday 26 October 2020 15:21, UK

The Sky Sports EFL Podcast is back to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Jonathan Oakes is joined by presenter David Prutton and commentator Gary Weaver to dissect another hectic weekend of action, after another win for Reading, drama at Vicarage Road, and a big victory for Stoke against Brentford.

There is also a new man at the helm at Barnsley, as Valerien Ismael prepares to take over, and the panel also look at the teams who appear to be struggling at home this season as English football staggers on behind closed doors.

We also hear from Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who takes on Ten To Tackle, before turning attention to League One - in particular Peterborough, Portsmouth and Burton, and the latest coronavirus cancellations.

Also See:

Trending

Then it is on to League Two - including the form of Paul Mullin at Cambridge, Walsall's interesting unbeaten run, the struggles of Southend, and more.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back!

Another year, another £50,000 jackpot on the line. Sky Sports Fantasy Football makes its return for the 2020/21 season.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Sports Box Office