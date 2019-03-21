Johnny Metgod leaves director's role at Nottingham Forest to become UAE assistant coach

John Metgod is to become assistant coach of the UAE national team

John Metgod has left his role as a director of Nottingham Forest to become assistant coach of the United Arab Emirates national team.

Metgod, a classy midfielder for Forest in the mid 1980s, took up a boardroom role at the City Ground in 2017 but has now decided to go back into coaching.

Walsall vs Barnsley Live on

The 61-year-old had coaching spells, predominately as an assistant, back in the Netherlands with Excelsior and Feyenoord and also had roles with Portsmouth and Derby County after ending his playing days.

"I have very much enjoyed my time at the club and I would like to wish Martin and the team the best of luck for the remainder of the season," Metgod told the club's website.

"Everyone knows about my love for the people at the club and in the city so this was a very difficult decision for me.

"The club is moving in the right direction both on and off the pitch and it is a very exciting time for all connected, including the supporters.

"The new stadium redevelopments prove the ambition of the owner and board members and I have no doubt they will take this club back where it belongs in the Premier League.

"However the opportunity to get back on the grass and the day-to-day involvement with the football department is a role I have started to miss so this opportunity appealed to me greatly."