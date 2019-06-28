Nottingham Forest sack Martin O'Neill, Sabri Lamouchi appointed new head coach

Martin O'Neill played 371 times for Nottingham Forest from 1971-1981

Martin O'Neill has been sacked as manager of Nottingham Forest, with Sabri Lamouchi being appointed as the club’s new head coach.

Former Republic of Ireland manager O'Neill took over in January 2019 after the club parted company with Aitor Karanka.

The 67-year-old leaves after five months in charge, the Northern Irishman guided them to ninth in the Championship in 2018/19, finishing the campaign eight points outside the play-off places.

Sky Sports News understands that player unrest towards the management team contributed to O'Neill's departure.

Nineteen minutes on from confirming that O'Neill had left the club, Forest announced Sabri Lamouchi as their new manager.

Sabri Lamouchi led Rennes to a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 in 2017/18

Lamouchi was most recently in charge of Rennes, and earned Europa League qualification with the Ligue 1 side in 2017/18.

The former France international also led Ivory Coast to the 2014 World Cup and the 2013 African Cup of Nations.

On O'Neill's departure, a statement on Forest's website read: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that manager Martin O'Neill has left the club.

"The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future."

Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill spent five years together as Republic of Ireland manager and assistant, prior to their roles at Forest

Roy Keane also left the East Midlands side on Sunday. Sky Sports News understands the former Manchester United midfielder wants a return to a top job.

O'Neill lifted the European Cup in 1979 and 1980 as a player under Brian Clough and won six other honours during his 10-year stay there from 1971-1981.

As a manager, O'Neill has won the League Cup twice with Leicester and multiple trophies at Celtic during a five-year period.