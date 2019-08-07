Carl Jenkinson joins Nottingham Forest from Arsenal

Carl Jenkinson is leaving Arsenal after eight years in north London

Nottingham Forest have signed defender Carl Jenkinson on a three-year deal from Arsenal.

Jenkinson joins for an undisclosed fee and is available to face Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, as Forest continue their Sky Bet Championship campaign after losing to West Brom on Saturday.

The 27-year-old right-back only played eight games for Arsenal last season across all competitions, with just three coming in the Premier League, and was keen on a move that would provide more first-team football.

Leeds vs N Forest Live on

Jenkinson joined Arsenal from Charlton in 2011 and featured 70 times over eight years, going on loan to West Ham twice, where he notched up 52 Premier League appearances, and also spent time on loan at Birmingham.

Sky Sports News understands fellow Championship club West Brom were interested in signing Jenkinson earlier in the window.

1:46 Highlights of the match between Nottingham Forest and West Brom on Saturday Highlights of the match between Nottingham Forest and West Brom on Saturday

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!