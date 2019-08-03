Nottingham Forest 1-2 West Brom: Matty Phillips' strike hands Slaven Bilic first Baggies win

Matt Phillips celebrates scoring for West Brom against Nottingham Forest

West Brom's Matty Phillips scored an outrageous winner as the Baggies started life under Slaven Bilic with a comfortable 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The hosts went ahead through Matty Cash after eight minutes of a high-tempo affair, but Kyle Edwards levelled proceedings soon after when he took advantage of suspect goalkeeping by debutant goalkeeper Aro Muric (15).

Inside the opening 30 minutes, the result was ultimately sealed when Phillips lined up a cross from the right-hand side that dipped over Muric and into the back of the net.

That eliminated any momentum Sabri Lamouchi's had generated, with Sam Johnstone a relative spectator as West Brom showed their game management ability to coast in a dominant second half.

More to follow...