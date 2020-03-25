Evangelos Marinakis: Nottingham Forest owner reveals he is now free of coronavirus

Evangelos Marinakis is now free of coronavirus

Evangelos Marinakis has told the UK "there is no room to be selfish" after recovering from coronavirus.

The Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner was one of the first high-profile football personalities to go public on his diagnosis, days after attending games at the City Ground and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Marinakis was treated in his native Greece and is now clear of the disease which has led to the near-wholesale suspension of sport and forced much of the world into lockdown.

In a statement released on the Forest website, he said: "After two weeks in full compliance with my doctors' instructions, I underwent my second medical test, as suggested by the relevant protocol, which turned out negative.

"I stayed at home, I communicated with many of my friends and relatives, I read a lot, I watched TV for many hours, I listened to music and spent numerous hours surfing on the web; all these helped me realise what is going on in the rest of the world and see once again how fragile our planet is.

"I also feel the obligation, in these critical times, to address a message inspired by experiencing this brief adventure of mine. It is worth staying at home to protect ourselves and our relatives.

"By staying at home, we shield ourselves and deny the virus intruding in our lives. By staying at home, we defend our community, the many, public health and contain the virus spread. So there is no room for being careless or selfish. It is required to stay disciplined and fully in line with the Government and scientists."