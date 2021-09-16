Chris Hughton sacked by Nottingham Forest with Championship club bottom of the league with one point

Nottingham Forest have sacked Chris Hughton after six defeats in their opening seven league games left the club bottom of the Championship with one point.

Having already overseen Forest's worst start to a season in 108 years, Hughton's final game in charge was a 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough at the City Ground on Wednesday.

A statement from the club said: "Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris's efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

"The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course.

"The club would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career."

Former Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Brighton boss Hughton, who was appointed in October 2020 with Forest bottom of the league with zero points, won 14 of his 53 games in charge.

Forest said first-team coach Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach. Reid joined the club in August in a full-time role after previously combining coaching duties between the Championship side and Steve Clarke's Scotland backroom staff.

The defeat to Middlesbrough left Forest without a win in 13 matches stretching back to last season, in which Hughton guided the club to a 17th-place position, finishing nine points above the relegation zone.

Analysis: What next for Forest?

Image: Forest have won just one point so far this season – recorded in the 1-1 draw at Derby last month prior to the international break

Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam:

"It seemed like a dream appointment for Nottingham Forest when he arrived last year. In fact, it was only a month ago when the chairman of the club was describing his acquisition as the 'envy of a number of Premier League clubs' before the first home game of the season.

"How quickly things can change.

"Here was a man in Chris Hughton with a near-exemplary record in the Championship, winning promotions with Newcastle in 2010 and Brighton in 2017, and taking Birmingham into the play-offs in 2012.

"His football wasn't always the most pleasing on the eye, but it usually got results. On this occasion, however, patience amongst the fans quickly wore thin.

"Now, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, you have to wonder where they turn next. Forest possess an unbalanced squad and have just sacked the exact type of manager they would look to recruit in this type of situation.

"Nottingham Forest appointed a new CEO in the summer as they brought in Dane Murphy following his success in helping Barnsley get to the play-offs. The ownership and structure of the two clubs and the way they are run is very different, however.

"His next appointment will be crucial. You only have to look at the size of some of the clubs in League One to know that no club is too big to go down from the second tier."