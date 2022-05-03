Championship: Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield, Sheffield United among teams in play-off contention

Scott Parker's Bournemouth secured the second automatic promotion spot with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on May 3; Steve Cooper's Reds one of six teams - including Huddersfield, Sheffield United and Luton - jostling for one of four Championship play-off berths
Tuesday 3 May 2022 23:46, UK
With the automatic promotion places wrapped up, the battle to secure a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs will continue until the final day of the season.
Runaway leaders Fulham secured promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking after a 3-0 win over Preston on April 19 and then lifted the title after a crushing 7-0 win over play-off chasing Luton on May 2.
They were then joined by Bournemouth on May 3, after Scott Parker's side scored a late goal to sink Nottingham Forest and make their six-point cushion inside the top two unassailable with one game to spare.
And with the relegation places having been settled for weeks now, too, that leaves just the remaining four places in the top six up for grabs. But with Huddersfield having secured one and Forest another, there are two berths remaining, with Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall left to contest them.
Just three points separate the fifth-placed Blades from the eighth-placed Lions.
Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...
Position: 3rd
Games played: 45
Points: 79
Form (most recent first): LWWWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4
Remaining fixtures: Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 4th
Games played: 45
Points: 79
Form (most recent first): WWWDW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1
Remaining fixtures: Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 5th
Games played: 45
Points: 72
Form (most recent first): WDWLD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 5/2
Remaining fixtures: Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 6th
Games played: 45
Points: 72
Form (most recent first): LDWWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 5/1
Remaining fixtures: Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 7th
Games played: 45
Points: 70
Form (most recent first): WWDLD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 8/1
Remaining fixtures: Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
Position: 8th
Games played: 45
Points: 69
Form (most recent first): WDWDW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 80/1
Remaining fixtures: Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)
