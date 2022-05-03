Championship: Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield, Sheffield United among teams in play-off contention

With the automatic promotion places wrapped up, the battle to secure a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs will continue until the final day of the season.

Runaway leaders Fulham secured promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking after a 3-0 win over Preston on April 19 and then lifted the title after a crushing 7-0 win over play-off chasing Luton on May 2.

They were then joined by Bournemouth on May 3, after Scott Parker's side scored a late goal to sink Nottingham Forest and make their six-point cushion inside the top two unassailable with one game to spare.

And with the relegation places having been settled for weeks now, too, that leaves just the remaining four places in the top six up for grabs. But with Huddersfield having secured one and Forest another, there are two berths remaining, with Sheffield United, Luton, Middlesbrough and Millwall left to contest them.

Just three points separate the fifth-placed Blades from the eighth-placed Lions.

Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...

Nottingham Forest

Position: 3rd

Games played: 45

Points: 79

Form (most recent first): LWWWW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4

Remaining fixtures: Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Huddersfield

Position: 4th

Games played: 45

Points: 79

Form (most recent first): WWWDW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1

Remaining fixtures: Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Sheffield United

Position: 5th

Games played: 45

Points: 72

Form (most recent first): WDWLD

Sky Bet promotion odds: 5/2

Remaining fixtures: Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Luton

Position: 6th

Games played: 45

Points: 72

Form (most recent first): LDWWL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 5/1

Remaining fixtures: Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Middlesbrough

Position: 7th

Games played: 45

Points: 70

Form (most recent first): WWDLD

Sky Bet promotion odds: 8/1

Remaining fixtures: Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Millwall

Position: 8th

Games played: 45

Points: 69

Form (most recent first): WDWDW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 80/1

Remaining fixtures: Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)