Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper hails City Ground support and says consistency will be key to Premier League survival

Nottingham Forest have just four games to go to preserve their Premier League status and it has been Steve Cooper who has been their leader throughout.

Cooper has had an eventful first season in the Premier League. From signing 22 players, to an increasingly long injury list, which includes many of those signed players, to Forest's disappointing away form - but there have also been the highs of the results at the City Ground, which most recently witnessed an impressive win against Brighton.

As Cooper prepares for the final run-in to maintain his side's stay in the Premier League, starting with the Monday Night Footbll visit of Southampton, the Forest bss sat-down with Sky Sports News to reflect on what has been a testing first season in the England's top division.

"It's just a massive increase of everything, from the demands of the game, the level of the opponent, physicality, tactical creativity, everything is just on a much, much higher level," Cooper told Sky Sports News.

"That's been the biggest learning for us, the moment you're not 100 per cent focused or 100 per cent on your game, you can quickly get punished, whereas maybe in the Championship, you're more likely to get away with one or two more things.

Nottingham Forest

Southampton Monday 8th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

"When I think about the games we've done well in, I think about how hard it was, how well we've played, how well we did certain things and we gave everything on the pitch.

"I also think about the games we haven't done so well in. When we've made mistakes, we've got punished, they are daily reminders of the demands of performing in this league."

As Cooper and Forest look to regain the momentum lost in their late 2-1 defeat to Brentford, the wonder - with so few matches remaining - is what could be the decisive factor in Forest staying up?

"What we've tried to do is be consistent, look at our last two games - a real high against Brighton, an excellent team, then we have a real low against Brentford - an equally tough opponent in a matter of three or four days.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Brentford against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

"We've felt both extremes but what we've tried to do is stay as level as we can.

"It's easy to stay level after a win, but sometimes you have to pick it up after a loss. It's important for us to be as consistent as we can because, in the end, there's nothing you can change about what's gone on other than learn from it."

The City Ground

Going to the City Ground on a matchday has been a special experience this season.

The atmosphere the crowd generate is a wall of supportive noise for the players, but a particular highlight is before every match kick-off - Cooper will wave and clap the fans and he'll receive a loud, thankful ovation in return before a ball is kicked.

"Don't think it doesn't mean something to me, but sometimes I do think, 'do I deserve that?'" Cooper said.

"I feel very fortunate, what it does for me… I turn that into real determination and hope I've done enough preparation; the team have done enough preparation.

"It's been a massive help for us and particularly in the last few months because we haven't got the results we've wanted; I'm not going to shy away from that.

"To have that the support we've had… nobody leaves the stadium, no empty seats, even when we haven't won games, the support only gets stronger when times may feel more difficult, and I think that's unique."

Image: Steve Cooper believes support at the City Ground has been 'massive' for Forest this season.

It's no secret Forest have been impressive at home this season, but perhaps not so much away. At the City Ground, they've held the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as beating Liverpool.

They've won 80 per cent of their points, 24 of 30, at the City Ground this season, the highest ratio in the league - and it is an element that could be decisive if Forest are to stay up.

"I really think the supporters have realised how much help (the atmosphere) it's given us. We need it but at the same time we don't take it for granted, we have to give something back.

"That's what makes Nottingham Forest and Nottingham the city that it is. We're very fortunate with the support we get. It's not normal with the situation we're in, but we'll never lose gratitude for that, I certainly won't."

Belief and the Saints

As the tail end of the season fast approaches and the finale of one of the most unpredictable relegation races in recent times, there is no doubt the fans and players could not be happier that is Cooper that leads them into these final four games.

Image: Steve Cooper will be hoping his Forest side can bounce back from defeat to Brentford in their last game.

Despite reports surfacing at multiple stages this season that Cooper's job may be in danger, the four clubs around Forest - Leicester, Southampton, Leeds and Everton - have all made changes to their head coach position, meanwhile, Cooper has remained and been backed by the club's ownership.

Now, he has the opportunity to lead his side to survival.

Cooper said: "I really believe in myself as a coach and I believe in the coaching team I work with, through good and difficult periods here.

"I've always tried to stay the same in terms of belief and the team and because of that we've been able to continue and just as time's gone on, I've become even more determined to not let anyone down.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

"I felt very lucky to work here from day one and that increases every day really, it increase in the good times but increases even more in the difficult times.

"When you feel the effect of a defeat, you realise how important something is to you, how much it matters. I want people to see the best of me in difficult moments - it's easy to see the best of someone in good moments, but it's in the difficult moments you can really show what the football club means to you."

Forest's match against Southampton is pivotal, but even more so in the context of their remaining games. They face Chelsea away, Arsenal at the City Ground followed by a trip to Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace for their last match of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi reflect on a 3-1 result.

So how does Cooper prepare for such a pivotal game that could determine whether they stay in the Premier League?

"Something we've done with all the players and staff is talk openly about the context to games, context to situations," Cooper said.

"We don't ignore things, we don't ignore things like bad runs, away form - we need to take responsibility for that.

"We're desperate to win, motivation is at an absolute maximum, what we've really got to focus on is how we win and keep the outcomes of winning because if we get it right, we gives ourselves the best chance and we've shown that.

"Respect Southampton, every Premier League is a really tough opponent and has talented players - James Ward-Prowse is the best free-kick taker in the history of the Premier League, we need to be 100 per cent ready, but focus on how we can make a difference."

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton from 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League HD; kick-off 8pm