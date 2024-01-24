Nottingham Forest: Reds working on deals for Borussia Dortmund's Giovani Reyna and Ajax's Carlos Forbs

Nottingham Forest want to sign at least two players before the transfer window shuts and are working on deals for Borussia Dortmund's Giovani Reyna and Ajax's Carlos Forbs.

However, concerns over Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) means their priority is to first reduce the size of their squad and wage bill.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo likes working with a more compact group, and he has accepted the need to move players on before he can bring in any of his own targets.

Among Forest's biggest problems is the transfer window being open while six players are away at the Africa Cup of Nations - more than any other Premier League side.

It means the current squad is stretched, and they may be forced to transfer out some of the players who are in and around the current starting XI, but who are not part of Nuno's long-term plans.

Joe Worrall - who is a target for Sheffield United - Scott McKenna and Divock Origi are among those Forest would be prepared to sell for the right price, Sky Sports News has been told.

Club officials also have a decision to make around Origi, who is liked by Nuno and who Forest have the option to buy, during his current loan spell from AC Milan.

But with interest from a number of clubs in the MLS, he could be sacrificed to ease Forest's financial troubles.

They also have interest from Napoli in midfielder Orel Mangala - a regular starter.

Meanwhile, SSN understands Forest will keep Morgan Gibbs-White amid reported interest from elsewhere, and there is no Forest interest in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, contrary to reports.

