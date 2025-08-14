James McAtee: Nottingham Forest agree deal for Man City midfielder with Omari Hutchinson transfer close

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal worth up to £30m with Manchester City for James McAtee - and are working on three more signings.

Sky Sports News understands that sell-on and buy-back clauses have been included in the agreement for the midfielder.

McAtee, 22, came through Manchester City's academy and made 34 appearances for the first team, scoring seven goals, having had two spells on loan at Sheffield United.

The England U21 international started three Premier League games last season, playing 27 times in total for Pep Guardiola's side.

Forest have spent £44m so far this summer on winger Dan Ndoye and striker Igor Jesus while extending the contract of Morgan Gibbs-White, having sold forward Anthony Elanga to Newcastle for £55m.

The club will compete in the Europa League this season and are targeting more signings in Omari Hutchinson, Douglas Luiz and Arnaud Kalimuendo. Forest are also in talks with Callum Hudson-Odoi over a new contract.

Forest close to agreeing deal for Hutchinson

Image: Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson

Forest are close to agreeing a £37.5m deal with Ipswich for winger Hutchinson.

Forest had a bid worth £35m rejected by Ipswich, which was the same value as his relegation clause that has now expired.

Hutchinson was not in the squad for Friday's Championship opener at Birmingham City due to illness. It's understood he wants to make the move back to the Premier League.

Brentford also held an interest in Hutchinson earlier in the window but failed to agree a deal.

Approach made to Juventus over Luiz

Image: Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz

Forest have also approached Juventus over a potential deal for midfielder Luiz.

Two Premier League clubs have bids in for Luiz that are being considered, Sky Sports News understands.

Forest have identified the former Aston Villa midfielder as a target for the final weeks of the window.

Contact has now been established between the clubs and Juventus are open to offers for the 27-year-old.

The Brazil international has struggled to settle in Turin since joining from Villa last summer.

Forest in talks with Rennes over Kalimuendo deal

Image: Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo

Forest are in talks with Rennes over a deal for striker Kalimuendo.

The 23-year-old France international is among the most sought-after forwards in the final weeks of the window.

RB Leipzig and Villarreal have also been keen to sign him but the German club are finalising a deal for striker Romulo instead.

Kalimuendo has been tracked by other Premier League clubs too.

He is a former PSG youth player with 40 goals and 14 assists in 112 appearances since joining Rennes.

Hudson-Odoi contract talks progressing

Image: Callum Hudson-Odoi joined Nottingham Forest in 2023 from Chelsea

Forest and Callum Hudson-Odoi are progressing in talks over a new contract.

Hudson-Odoi has entered the final year of his contract and has been the subject of interest from several clubs in England and Europe.

The 24-year-old played a key part for Forest last season, scoring five goals and producing two assists in 37 appearances.

Dan Ndoye - Bologna, £34m

Igor Jesus - Botafogo, £10m

Cherif Yaya - Rio Ave, undisclosed

Jair Cunha - Botafogo, undisclosed

Angus Gunn - Norwich, free

Out

Anthony Elanga - Newcastle, £55m

Harry Toffolo - released

Jack Perkins - Northampton, undisclosed

Andrew Omobamidele - Strasbourg, undisclosed

Tyler Bindon - Sheffield United, loan

Ramon Sosa - Palmeiras, undisclosed

Ben Perry - Colchester, undisclosed

Lewis O'Brien - Wrexham, undisclosed

Matt Turner - Lyon, £6.5m

