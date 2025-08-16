Omari Hutchinson joins Nottingham Forest from Ipswich Town in £37.5m transfer

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich in a £37.5m deal.

Forest initially had a bid worth £35m rejected by Ipswich while Brentford also held an interest in the forward earlier in the window but failed to agree a deal.

Hutchinson signed for Ipswich in June last year, having enjoyed a successful loan spell from Chelsea in which he helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old made 32 appearances last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists. During his two seasons at the club, the 21-year-old played 82 times and scored 14 goals.

"I'm really excited to be here and can't wait to get started," said Hutchinson. "I've played at the City Ground a few times and it's always felt like a hostile atmosphere, so I'm looking forward to playing here with the fans behind us.

"I'm going to give it my all and I'm looking forward to the challenge as it's a new chapter for me, but I feel ready."

Forest working on three more signings

More incomings are expected at Forest with James McAtee set to have a medical after a £30m fee was agreed on Thursday with Manchester City. The 22-year-old was at the City training ground on Friday morning to say his goodbyes ahead of his move.

A deal worth up to £25m is also close for Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo to join Nuno's side, while Forest are also pushing to sign ex-Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has verbally agreed terms on a new and improved contract at the City Ground.

Prior to the flurry of activity, the club had signed just three outfield players in Dan Ndoye, Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha - while the major outgoing was the £55m sale of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle.

Forest, who host Brentford on Sunday live on Sky Sports, have endured a difficult pre-season - scoring just once in seven matches.

