QPR reject Blackpool's request to speak to assistant manager John Eustace

Blackpool want to speak to QPR's John Eustace about becoming their boss

Queens Park Rangers have rejected a request from Blackpool to speak to assistant manager John Eustace about their vacant managerial position.

The approach from Blackpool comes in the same week they were turned away by Oxford United to speak to their head coach Karl Robinson and by Swindon to speak to Richie Wellens.

Blackpool fired manager Simon Grayson on February 12 after he led the team to just one win in 12 games.

Simon Grayson was sacked by Blackpool in February

Caretaker boss David Dunn saw Blackpool make it two wins in two under his leadership as they claimed a late 2-1 win at home to Ipswich on Saturday.

They currently sit in 13th place, 13 points off the play-off spots.

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford had previously said the club were willing to take their time to find a new manager.