Pete Wild named Oldham head coach following Paul Scholes' resignation

Pete Wild guided Oldham to an FA Cup win at Fulham in January

Pete Wild has been appointed as Oldham Athletic head coach until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old took caretaker charge earlier this season, winning four of his eight games in charge, including their FA Cup win at Fulham on January 6.

Wild was handed the managerial reigns for a second time after Paul Scholes resigned by WhatsApp message following a 31-day stint as Latics manager.

The former Manchester United midfielder said it "became clear I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role".

The first game of Wild's second spell comes against Grimsby Town at Boundary Park on March 30.

"I'm looking forward to working with the players again and hopefully finishing on a positive note," he said.

"I know this team has quality and hopefully the fans will see the best of these players from now until the end of the season."

Oldham sit 15th in Sky Bet League Two, 10 points adrift of the playoffs.