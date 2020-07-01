Oldham winding-up petition dismissed by judge after debt cleared

A judge has dismissed a bid by tax officials to wind up League Two side Oldham.

Judge Sally Barber dismissed an application by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) on Wednesday after being told that a debt had been cleared.

The judge considered the application at a virtual hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court.

Barrister Jessica Powers, who represented the HMRC, told the judge that money had been paid but gave no indication how much the club had owed.

Two weeks ago, Judge Barber gave Macclesfield in the same division more time to clear debts following a winding-up bid by tax officials.

The judge said Macclesfield's case would be reconsidered on September 9.