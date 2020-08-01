Harry Kewell appointed Oldham head coach after Dino Maamria sacking

Harry Kewell had been out of club management for just under two years

Harry Kewell has been appointed as Oldham's new head coach following the sacking of Dino Maamria.

The former Liverpool and Leeds winger has signed a one-year contract, with an option for a second year.

Following his appointment, Kewell told Oldham's website: "I'm excited about the project.

"Don't get me wrong, it's going to take time because the one thing I think this club does need is stability. If we can get that then we can start to grow things.

"We've got to get back to basics and we're having a clean slate here now. I think the fans, myself, the owner, everybody wants to start seeing this club progress because we all believe that's there's big potential."

Kewell last managed in November 2018 when he was sacked by Notts County after just 10 weeks in charge. He had previously managed Crawley.

The news follows the dismissal of Maamria on Friday. The 49-year-old Tunisian replaced Laurent Banide in September 2019 but could only manage nine wins in 32 games for the Latics.

Oldham finished the curtailed League Two season in 19th position on a points-per-game basis.

Kewell is Oldham's seventh new manager since Abdallah Lemsagam took ownership of the club in 2018.

At the start of July, Oldham had a winding-up petition dismissed by the High Court after a debt owed to HM Revenue and Customs was cleared.

Barrister Jessica Powers, who represented HMRC, told the judge money had been paid but gave no indication how much the club had owed.