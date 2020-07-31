Oldham Athletic dismiss head coach Dino Maamria after 10 months in charge

Dino Maamria managed Oldham and Stevenage over the last season

Oldham have sacked head coach Dino Maamria after 10 months in charge.

The 49-year-old Tunisian replaced Laurent Banide in September 2019 and leaves the Latics having overseen nine wins in 32 games for the League Two side.

They finished the curtailed League Two season in 19th position on a points-per-game basis.

Abdallah Lemsagam took over ownership in 2018 with Oldham now looking for a seventh new manager since then.

It has been a lively campaign for Maamria who begun the 2019-20 season as Stevenage boss, only to be dismissed after failing to win any of their opening seven league matches.

At the start of July, Oldham had a winding-up petition dismissed by the High Court after a debt owed to HM Revenue and Customs was cleared.

Barrister Jessica Powers, who represented the HMRC, told the judge that money had been paid but gave no indication how much the club had owed.