Connor Roberts signs Swansea contract extension

Connor Roberts has played all 17 Championship matches for Swansea this season, scoring two goals

Connor Roberts has signed a new contract with Swansea City, extending his stay at the club until the summer of 2022.

Roberts, who came through the club's academy system, has become a regular in the first team since making his debut for the Swans in January.

The 23-year-old has played in all 17 Championship fixtures this season - scoring twice - and has also forced his way into Ryan Giggs' Wales team.

"I'm over the moon to get it done", he told the club's website. "Even though I've signed this contract there is more to come from me.

Roberts has become a regular in Ryan Giggs' Wales team after breaking through at Swansea City

"People can say I have made it, but when I speak to my family and partner I say it's just the beginning hopefully. I've had a good few months, but I want to keep playing well, improving and proving I'm good enough and worthy of a place in the team."

The right-back is the fourth member of Graham Potter's squad to have committed to the club in recent weeks, with Joe Rodon, Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes also agreeing fresh terms.