Swansea City set to make to make job cuts following Premier League relegation

Swansea City club staff have been told they face the prospect of being made redundant at the end of the season.

Swansea are undertaking a financial review as they continue to count the cost of relegation from the Premier League last season. Club staff, who were informed of the situation in writing, have been encouraged to let the club know if they would consider voluntary redundancy.

The news comes days after Trevor Birch took over as Swansea chairman, although Sky Sports News understands the decision was taken before Birch's appointment.

The cutbacks are not expected to affect Swansea manager Graham Potter or his players.

"The club can confirm that a comprehensive review of its operations and organisational structure is ongoing," a Swansea statement to Sky Sports News read.

Graham Potter's side are 15th in the Sky Bet Championship

"As part of the process all staff have received notice informing them that the review is being undertaken and as a result there is likely to be a reduction in headcount.

"We are hopeful that the offer of an improved voluntary package will limit the impact on staff.

"It has been a difficult decision for the club to take, but these actions are necessary as part of the ongoing attempt to reduce the cost base in line with the significant reduction in revenue as a result of relegation from the Premier League."