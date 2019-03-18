Swansea City appoint Trevor Birch as new chairman

Trevor Birch has previously been chief executive at Chelsea, Everton, Leeds, Sheffield United and Derby County

Swansea City have appointed Trevor Birch as the club's new chairman, taking over from Huw Jenkins who resigned from the role last month.

Sky Sports News reported last week that the former chief executive of Chelsea, Everton, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Derby County was due to take over day-to-day control of all football and business matters, reporting directly to majority owners, Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien.

The 61-year-old is also the man who helped bring Roman Abramovich to Chelsea in 2003.

"It's a great opportunity to build something long term," Birch told the club's website.

"Perhaps this is a return to basics for Swansea, a club with a strong belief in its culture, that was run lean and mean and building a fantastic reputation for the football it played.

Huw Jenkins stepped down as Swans' chairman after 17 years due to recruitment issues

"I think under Graham [Potter], there is a real determination to return to that philosophy."

Jenkins stepped down as Swansea chairman last month after 17 years with the club.

Sky Sports News understands Swansea's American owners, Levien and Kaplan were known to want a chairman who would co-ordinate the club's scouting efforts along with its academy through to the first team.

A joint statement from Kaplan and Levien said: "Trevor's track record in the game speaks for itself. He has the experience we need and a business reputation that is second to none.

"Quite frankly, he is one of the finest football executives currently in the game."