Ryan Giggs’ Wales assistant Albert Stuivenberg one of favourites for Swansea job

Albert Stuivenberg (left) is on Swansea's managerial shortlist

Albert Stuivenberg, Ryan Giggs’ right-hand man with Wales, is one of the favourites to become the new Swansea manager.

Graham Potter left his role as manager at the Welsh club more than two weeks ago in order to step up to the Premier League with Brighton.

Swansea chief executive Trevor Birch has been impressed with the work Stuivenberg has done alongside Giggs with Wales and also during his time as an assistant to former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal.

Swansea's shortlist is also understood to include Gus Poyet, Michael Appleton, John Eustace and the club's U23s coach Cameron Toshack, with a final decision on Potter's replacement expected within the next week.

Stuivenberg is with the Wales squad this week ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary.

Sky Sports News understands Swansea are keen to appoint a manager capable of continuing the development of the club's young players, continuing on from Potter's short stint in charge at the Liberty Stadium.